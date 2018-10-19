Transcript for Trump praises congressman who attacked a reporter

We don't have a choice. Trump was in his safe space last night at a Montana rally where he praised congressman Greg gianforte for attacking a journalist during his campaign. Watch. By the way, never wrestle him. You understand that? Never. Any guy that can do a body slam, he's my kind of guy. This was like the day of the election or just before, and I said oh this is terrible, he's going to lose the election. Then I said wait a minute, I know Montana pretty well, I think it might help him. And it did. So he's bullying, isn't he? I'm telling Melania. What he really is doing is he's straight-up condoning violence against the media at the same time as the investigation into whether journalist Jamal khashoggi was murdered, and also they cut his body. It's a terrible story. Yeah. They cut him up alive, this journalist, this "Washington post" journalist. Was he alive? The allegation is he was cut up alive. And he was alive for allegedly a number of minutes. Seven minutes. Oh, my god. They cut his fingers and they cut off his head. This is not the time for the president to be condoning violence. And trump, what did he -- I just read I think he's dead, like this dismissive -- He's tone deaf when it comes to the Saudi Arabia story from the beginning. Remember he said it might have been a rogue actor that was the killer. They're trying to get their footing on that story. But I think in general this is the way he talks about tough guys. He loves people that are tough, and Meghan probably remembers this from when she was on the campaign trail but I noticed there was anger building and building from the people that you'll see behind him at these rallies and they feel like finally they have someone that fights for them, that stands up to the media, that gives it to them. You see their faces. They love these moments. He's comfortable in these campaign rallies. I think he's doing a stand-up act. I don't know if they really buy it. They vote for him. They're laughing, they should it's funny. We're talking about freedom of press in this country in particular, Jamal khashoggi was a Saudi dissident, doing the lord's work to try to get news stories out of, to put it lightly, a nation that does horrific stories. It's incredible important to be advocating against violence against journalists and what can happen if you take that on. Yesterday Jim Acosta direct messages to former trump supporters saying blank you to Justin corporal, the former director of operations for Melania trump. So I hold everyone to a standard, the president and the press. Let's rise above this. We're at a tone in this country, let's be respectful. I don't think that helps anything. I will say this about -- Are you equating trump who can't lead, can't govern, who only -- with the press? No, when there's an anger towards the press, which there is with a lot of conservatives and Republicans, on the other side the press -- I'm sorry but Edward R. Murray probably wouldn't be saying blank you. Jim Acosta is a friend of mine so let me say, this that was out of character for him, he has apologized for it but he's the same person that's been covering trump in the campaign and had death threats directed at him. He's also had people chanting in his face, CNN sucks. My good friend don lemon has had death threats, my former colleagues are afraid to go to work. So I think the tone comes from the top. I don't recall a time when we heard this kind of attack on freedom of the press on our first amendment, and I think it started with this president. I really do. Nixon was good at it too. Sunny, I know you. I know you. You're also a journalist. You wouldn't do that. No, I wouldn't. You would not. So there are standards. When you push somebody to the wall they're going to react. I just think that I'm really trying right now to hold myself to the same standards that I would hope would be in the spirit of where I come from and the family I come from and I hope across the board the trumps could maybe just take a beat when one of our journalists has been slaughtered in the middle East. They can't because it works for their base. It works for them. That's why he won't take a beat. I do think today more journalists are making the stories about themselves and they're saying things and they get away with things that to Meghan's point they never would have years ago. It starts from the top. The fish stinks from the head down. Thank you. Leadership matters but at the same time I think the media does play a role today and doesn't make things better. They make it about themselves. He keeps saying that the press is lying, that the press is the enemy of the people. What do you expect the press to do? These are not saints, they're just journalists. We're almost two years into this administration. We hold ourselves accountable. We're television commentators, journalists as well. I just think if he can't do it and he can't be the example, we have to be the example that we don't have.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.