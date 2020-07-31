Trump tweet suggests delaying election

More
“The View” co-hosts react to President Trump’s suggestion to delay the presidential election amid his false attacks about mail-in voting, although it’s not within the power of the president to delay the election.
5:07 | 07/31/20

Comments
Trump tweet suggests delaying election

