Transcript for Trump's testy exchange with reporter

So you know who was his usual charming self when he called on ABC news correspondent Cecilia Vega yesterday during the rose garden press conference. Watch the clip. Question? Yeah. Go ahead. Sure. She is shocked that I picked her. She is, like, in a state of shock. I'm not thinking, Mr. President. I know you're not. You never do. I'm sorry? No. Go ahead. Go ahead. So -- God. What did you think of that exchange? I immediately texted Cecilia Vega who is a friend of mine and she was not pleased with the exchange and she clearly heard you're not thinking, and everybody around her heard the same thing, and everybody that knows Cecilia, not only is she a really smart person, she is a thinking person. She is an incredible journalist and I feel like that's institutionalized misogyny coming from the very top, and it's just -- She is just trying to do her job. That was spot on, like, excuse me? You're so shocked in that moment that happened. This was a press conference that was about the replacing nafta and what the president's often frustrated about and a lot of American people are frustrated about, is they don't get enough questions about policy. They don't get enough questions about things -- She had not asked him a question. He had no idea what she was going to ask him. I'm not defending it. I'm just pointing out she hadn't said anything. She was waiting for the thing. If he had more press conferences, there would be more opportunity for questions. Plst That too. I think there is so much going on in this country that is good that doesn't always get the attention that it deserves and there are people around the country that feel like their lives are better. That they have more in their paycheck and that's why he does these rallies. This is the only time people are going to hear from me what we are working so hard to do. If he would stop the lying, if he would stop abusing the press, if he would stop separating children from their parent, if he would stop destroying the environment, I could get behind that comment, that people have money. I would be, like, okay. He is doing a few things that I can live with, you know? I have more money in my paycheck, but I don't care because I like to breathe the air. Call my cooky. That is my response to he is doing good things. He separates children from their mothers. And he is a misogynist. I have a little more money in my paycheck too, but I'm raising a little girl. I'm raising a girl that has to deal with something like that? The president of the united States, he is supposed to be a role model yet he is talking about women in this way. I don't care. I would rather have less money and have someone with a stitch of morality in the white house. We know everybody will have more money in their paycheck when they realize they can't write anything off. The worst thing. I'm just saying, you know, everybody says there is going to be more, but in the long run, take a look at where you're going to be in two years. That's the question, you know? You might have some money now, but you're going to end up spending more because you're not able to write off anything or very few things, but the other thing about him is that, you know, I don't mind if you are making the country better, but you can't take a giant dump on it at the same time. That's what he is doing. And that, for me, when you talk about people the way that do you, when you make fun of people's looks, when you talk about women like they are so dumb they don't -- they can't remember anything, when you talk about people of Mexican descent like they are not supposed to be in the country, when you talk about crap hole countries, when you talk about it, that's not a president I recognize. That's not -- and like joy, and like joy, I can get behind, you know, I can get behind because we're not always going to be happy. I didn't love everything Obama did. I didn't love everything bush did, but I understood why they were doing it. I do not understand this. I don't understand this. I'm sorry.

