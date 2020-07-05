Transcript for Video of unarmed man killed while jogging

kinds of craziness. I don't know what's happening in the world, but a video emerged out of Georgia of an unarmed black jogger, ahmaud arbery being shot and killed after being chased down by a former police detective and his son. Now since the video has surfaced, the district attorney announced a full review of the evidence, that the case should be presented to a grand jury. How do you not look at this and say, what the hell? Now you can't -- you can't run either? What is this, sunny? What has happened? This happened at the end of, what? February? Why is this just getting to the grand jury now, sunny? I don't know. I don't know. This was so shocking to me, whoopi, and I took it so personally because as you know, my son is a track star, right? So he jogs around our neighborhood all the time, and it's something that I worry about all the time. Now black while jogging appears to be license to conduct a modern-day lynching. It was -- it was just sort of shocking to me that you would need a grand jury. There hasn't been an arrest in this case, and the excuse has been that all the district attorneys are resigning from these cases -- this particular case because they know the folks that are involved. One used to work for the d.a.'s office. One person is a former police officer, and I'm just -- I'm so outraged because there is footage this time, right? There is a video, and the other excuse that they're giving is that this was a citizen's arrest, that they thought this person that was just merely jogging could have been a possible burglar, and I think, you know, that when you have vigilantes in this sense, there is just no need for a grand jury hearing. I mean, you can indict anyone. You know how they say, you can indict a ham sandwich? In my career, I never didn't get an indictment. You always get an indictment. This calls for justice. I mean, even Joe Biden tweeted out, this calls for justice. The president -- president trump has been silent about it. Yet he can tweet about everything else. He can tweet about fake news. He can tweet about late night talk show hosts, but he can't offer his thoughts on this? This is despicable. Despicable. When does it stop? Joy -- yeah. Joy, what did you think when you saw the video? Well, I thought to myself, oh, so now you're allowed to form an armed posse and go after people who you think might have committed a crime? Whatever happened to calling the police? If you think somebody has committed a crime. And they say, well, he looked like the guy who committed the crime. Oh, really? I wonder if the fact that he was black has anything to do with that. If you knew what the guy looked like, how could you mistake him? Yeah. Yeah. Go ahead, Meghan. Do you think this will be a wakeup call? I think there's been many examples of many cases that should have been wakeup calls in the past. The video's very hard to watch because there's no gray in this. It's a man that's being in my opinion, a modern-day lynching. He's being stalked and hunted like cattle because of as sunny said, modern day citizen's arrest. I didn't know citizen's arrest was something that existed. I don't think it's real. We as citizens shouldn't be in any kind of place to be arresting, let alone shooting people look. I am not a lawyer. I think this seems pretty cut and dry. There's huge outrage across the country, bipartisan across everything I have read and seen, and I'm just honestly praying for the victim's family and friends, and I'm praying for this country because there's clearly a deep systemic cultural problem when there are two men that think that they can just get in their truck and shoot and kill a jogger because he looks like someone that could have possibly broken into some houses. So I don't know what the answer to this is, but it does seem like it's getting worse and more egregious, and at this point, you just all pray for justice, and I know here at ABC and at "The view," we will be staying on this and talking about it until it happens. Yes, and I would -- I would also like to put out there that I think that the guy that's running the country ought to say something pretty soon about this because I tell you -- I agree. If two black men had been in a truck and watched a white guy go by and just got out and shot him, we would hear no end to what -- what an outrage it was. We would hear that from the top. So I am saying now here from my space, you need to say something, sir. You need to say it and you need to say it pretty soon because you're telling us none of us really need to get a test. Why does everybody need to get it? It's starting to feel like you really don't have any respect for the American people at all,

