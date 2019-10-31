'The View' brings horror to another level with Stephen King Halloween theme

More
The co-hosts pay homage to King's terrifying novels my dressing up as characters from "It," "Carrie," "The Shining" and "Pet Sematary" for Halloween.
9:38 | 10/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The View' brings horror to another level with Stephen King Halloween theme

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:38","description":"The co-hosts pay homage to King's terrifying novels my dressing up as characters from \"It,\" \"Carrie,\" \"The Shining\" and \"Pet Sematary\" for Halloween.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"66670802","title":"'The View' brings horror to another level with Stephen King Halloween theme","url":"/theview/video/view-brings-horror-level-stephen-king-halloween-theme-66670802"}