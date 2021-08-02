Transcript for ‘The View’ highlights historic pilot Barrington Irving

Today's black history month FYI celebrates a man who soared into the record books as the first black pilot and the youngest person at the time to fly solo around the world. In 2017, Barrington Irving was 23 years old with just 600 hours of flying experience when he took off from Miami, stopping in 27 different countries and traveling more than 26,000 miles in just 97 days. Now his flight into history was delayed because Irving couldn't find an aircraft manufacturer to loan, lease or donate a plane. So he had one built using $300,000 in donated parts, and fittingly named it "Inspiration." Go to our website for more information on this amazing young man. Since there were more masks - during The Weeknd's halftime show than there were on the streets of Tampa after the super bowl, they're saying it could end up being a superspreader event. Seems like that paired with the new strains and the limits of vaccines mean that we all have to get used to covid as apart of life. Now I don't know if people are really ready to accept that, but isn't it so, Sara? Yeah, I think so. I think it's kind of like when people make comparisons to pre-9/11 when we didn't have to take our shoes of at the airport. There will be new normals. I'm hoping the old normal comes back so we can feel that vie brans and that life again.

