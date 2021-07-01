Transcript for ‘The View’ reacts to domestic terrorism on Capitol Hill

Just 24 hours ago, the hottest topics were Warnock and ossoff flipping the senate and Joe Biden getting certified as our next president, but right after yesterday's show, our nation's capitol fell under siege by domestic terrorists. Yes, that's what I said, domestic terrorists who had the audacity to call themselves take a good look at what they did, and don't ever forget it. Get in here. Stop what you are doing. Stop. The FBI is asking for help identifying those responsible. So let's start with you-know-who because this all stems from his fingers. You-know-who, his son, his faux lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and anybody else who was on stage at yesterday's rally. They sent all those people to the capitol building where they knew there were not enough officers there to protect anybody that was in -- in there, including the vice president of the United States, the newly elected vice president of the United States, and all the other folks that were sitting in there. So if you want to look for somebody, there are three people right there whose fingers are the dirtiest becse they knew what they were doing, and they did it anyway. I'm just -- that's all I really want to say. Now I'll say to you, how is everybody doing? How are you doing, Meghan? This is one of the great national tragedies of my lifetime. This is one of America's darkest days. I have been absolutely despondent watching this. I'm here in D.C. As everyone knows. My sister-in-law works on capitol hill and the office door where she works, the window was busted out. I think that this is a good time to take a very hard look at where we are as a country and take a very hard look at where we are with president trump. The bedrock of our democracy and the bedrock of what we are as Americans is the peaceful transition of power, and he is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king, and at this point I'm calling on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout. We have to invoke the 25th amendment. We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this, and we cannot possibly risk the idea that we could have more violence between now and president Biden getting elected and inaugurated. You know, yesterday when I was watching the footage, these bastards are using the American flag as symbols as they are attacking our own republic, the same flag that our veterans at Iwo Jima held. You are not veterans. You are bastardizing all that I love and have grown up with for your own sick agenda, and that agenda has been directly, directly sent by president trump, and then he didn't disavow it. He didn't send in the national Guard, and then he called them special and said we loved them. Ivanka Trump called these people patriots. I am a patriot. I come from a patriotic family. I come from a family of service. As does everyone on this show. You are hurting our country. Yeah. You are becoming a national embarrassment, and we have to get him out immediately because this cannot stand. The final words I want to say on this show this morning in the words of Oliver Cromwell, in the name of god, go. Go. We cannot take this anymore. Yes. Yes. And I want to commend joy because joy Behar has been saying this man needed help forever, and joy, when I get to you, we'll talk more, but I know I have to go to Sara. Sara, how are you doing? I'm still probably shaken like everyone else and even seeing those clips leading into this segment, they rattle me and I feel my heart race. It honestly reminded me of the first time of 9/11 when we were watching the the TVs and the towers because I remember standing. I was a page at NBC and looking around and waiting for an adult to come in the room and tell me everything would be okay, and I sat here yesterday watching this, feeling the same way. I was waiting for somebody to say this was all going to be fine, and I can't help but think of, you know, the 74 million people that voted for trump, and I know the vast majority would not approve of what happened yesterday. These were extremists. These were domestic terrorists. I get that, but along the way so many people, a lot of the GOP leaders turned their cheek in the name of the platform, you know, there were a lot of people that were trying to hold onto the old conservative ideals and kept giving him a pass, and that's what emboldened this, and we saw the foreshadowing. In Michigan, when they stormed there in the conspiracy to kidnap the governor. We saw this coming. Mm-hmm. So finally last night, you know, senator graham and Mitch Mcconnell said, enough is it's too late. I'm glad they did it, but this is what I ask people. Votes have consequences, and I understand there are platforms and party interests and things that are still remaining true in this country, but when your man becomes the outside guy that comes up to shake everything up, you have to ask yourself, how shaken are we okay with? What's -- when is enough enough? That's what we saw yesterday. Yeah. Joy, I got to say, you have been -- you called this man's monstrosity ages ago. I'm sorry. Do you feel vindicated? It's a terrible question for me to ask. Well, no. Not really. I mean, I feel that the events of yesterday were to me, like a pimple popping, you know, it brought a lot of people to see the reality of the situation that I have been bitching about for four years. I mean, I remember because I'm so old I remember with watergate, it took the Republicans, you know, five minutes to get rid of Nixon. This has taken the Republican party four years and a violent outbreak to come to their senses. The good news, and let's start here, I am so happy that the Democrats are in charge now. I believe that they will do a much better job. I believe that they will look for the loopholes that caused president trump to even do the things that he did legally. I think that they will find those things, but, you know, one more thing I would like to say. The whole ugly demonstration showed you that the police are capable of restraining themselves. They know how to do it. You saw it. Not only that. Many of them enabled these insurrectionists to go into the capitol and endanger the lives of people like Dianne Feinstein who is, like, 80 years old. Had to be hiding. It's outrageous. I don't forgive Lindsey graham. He can go on the floor of the capitol and cry his eyes out. He is part of this problem, and so is Mitch Mcconnell and this idiot Josh Hawley. He needs to be stripped of all committee -- things that he's been doing. Ted Cruz, Rudy Giuliani, go back to the landscaping business. 