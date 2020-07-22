Transcript for ‘The View’ reacts to return of White House coronavirus briefings

So yesterday you know who got back in front of the cameras for the return of the white house press briefing where he appeared to pivot on how America is handling the pandemic. Take a look. It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better. Something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is. We're asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask. Get a mask whether you like the mask or not. They have an impact. If you watch American television, you would think that the United States was the only country involved with and suffering from the China virus. Well, the world is suffering very badly. Okay. Aside from saying nonsense like that, he did finally seem to acknowledge that it is going to get worse before it gets better, and he's telling people to wear a mask. Does anybody gather any hope from this, or is this just -- is this a smoke screen? What do you think is happening here, sunny? Well, I could jump in here. If it's going to get worse before it gets better, which he finally has acknowledged, then why is he prepared to send out children to school? That's what I would like to know from him, you know? Also where was Dr. Birx? Where was Fauci yesterday? You know, trump considers himself an expert. I consider my dog who knows more about the coronavirus than trump we need Dr. Birx who was hiding. She's back in the thing there. Keeping here in the closet afraid that she'll come out. That's what I want to know. That's what I want to know. If it's going to get worse and you finally admit it, you finally put the mask on and then he says eventually it will disappear. How many people will have died when it disappears? Why are the children going back to school? I would like to push this because I really think it's very dangerous what they're doing. Sunny, I'll give you the same question. Is it a smoke screen? Is he learning anything? What is this in your opinion? For me, it was too little too late. I mean, we have almost 150,000 Americans that have died. I agree with joy. If it's going to get worse before it gets better, we are a month away from children going back to school. We know that in many states like Florida, the governors are saying, you know, full steam ahead. Children are going back to school, and we also know that this president has said that he is cutting funding for those schools that are refusing to open instead of maybe flooding those schools with money so that schools are open safely with the proper precautions, and so for me I was dismayed at the fact that there were no experts standing alongside him like a Dr. Fauci who I believe -- Right. Right. -- Is the leading expert in the country on this. So why wasn't he there? I want to listen to the scientists. I want to listen to the experts. I don't want to listen to the president because, again, he's been pedaling in so much if you look at the polls, most Americans don't trust him when it comes to his handling of the coronavirus, and the misinformation he's given to the country. So Meghan, what was your take on yesterday? Is this a smoke screen? Is there something to be gleaned from this? Sunny said his poll numbers in regards to his handling to the coronavirus are staggering. He's averaging around 20 points that Joe Biden would be better at handling this pandemic than trump has. This is like a last ditch effort given how unpopular his handling has been. I thought this was really good and informative up until the point until the Epstein pervert game. Ghislaine, I don't know how to say her name. He thought she was, like, he wished her well and she's a good person. This sex trafficking lady. Why are you, again, it completely blew up any conversation we're having about the coronavirus, any movement when we're talking about how things are going to get worse before they get better? We're seeming to talk about scientists, but this is my constant problem with him. Even when he tries, he steps on his messaging so egregiously that it was the only thing I was talking about afterward was this weird comment about this woman who is accused of being a pedophile sex trafficking person with Jeffrey Epstein. Right. I'm sorry I can't pronounce her name. Ghislaine Maxwell. Her name is Ghislaine Maxwell. Sorry. Thank you. It took him 14 days to send his best wishes to John Lewis, and this woman he's sending his wishes to her. Apparently he says, I wish her well, to other convicted felons. He said it to manafort. He said it to Roger stone, and now he's saying it to this alleged sex trafficker. That's who he talks to, and a lot of people are saying he's signaling something. I don't know. I mean, maybe. To that point, I'm not a conspiracy theorist by nature, but what -- what is going on that you have something nice to say about this person that's being accused of some of the most egregious crimes that a human being can be accused of? There's a lot of conspiracy theories with Epstein and her and their power connection. It's the first time I ever thought, like, wait. What is your connection to her? Which I always thought up until this point was nothing. We're talking about this, or I'm talking about this and not the coronavirus. Sunny? That's what's odd to me. I know that I have a legal note, but, you know, as many people are saying that that was some sort of tell for her because he does have the power to pardon. He does have the -- yes. He does have the power to pardon, you know, Ghislaine Maxwell because she has been -- I believe she's been charged with six counts for her alleged involvement with Epstein's sexual abuse case. She's being held without bail at this point. She has pled not guilty of course, but why would the president of the United States wish her well? That really is the question. Eerie. That really is the question, isn't it? Yes. Yes. Can I correct something? I have to correct something I said. Yeah. Go ahead. Because I said he waited 14 days to comment on John Lewis. 14 hours. I get excited. He also said, I don't know her. I don't know anything about her. There are so many pictures of him with her. Are we to believe he is not following this story in his picture is plastered all over the place with her. How hard is it to say she's an alleged pedophile pervert? I hope she rots in jail if that's accurate? It's not that hard. It's not that hard. Apparently it is if you are good friends.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.