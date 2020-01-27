Transcript for ‘The View’ remembers Kobe Bryant

A lot of people are still trying to process the loss of NBA superstar kobe Bryant who was killed yesterday in a helicopter crash along with eight others including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Fans set up tributes outside the staples center in L.A., and millions have been expressing their heartbreak on social media. You know, it's -- when people say, you know, you have to live each day to the fullest, this is what they mean. Where were you when you heard? You know, I got it on my phone or on my watch or something and it was like, what? Then I turned the TV on and they weren't saying it right away. They weren't saying it happened to him. He's only 41 years old and a little girl. There were other kids on the plane. It's just a terrible thing. It's just terrible. What can you say about it? He was a nice guy. Yes. A real sweetheart. We had him on the show. Yeah. I was -- as whoopi, you know, I spend every weekend with my daughter's basketball team because she plays aau, and we were stunned. She took it particularly difficult. She's a 13-year-old girl basketball player and she knew about Gigi, and I think the whole team -- we were just -- we couldn't process it. I don't think anyone could really process it. What I loved about kobe, not only was he lovely when he was here, he was such a proponent for girls in sports and women in sports. It just meant a lot to have a former NBA player saying girls can do it too, you know. He also stood up for gays. On Twitter in 2013 he chastised one of his own fans who used gay as some kind of a pejorative insult. Using you're gay as a way to put someone down ain't okay, he said. You know, he was on the right side of the issues. It's a big loss. He's an American icon obviously and what has been getting me in particular is all the videos of how -- what an incredible basketball player his daughter was and there's one clip in particular of them talking and he's giving her pointers about a basketball game and she answers and he smiles because she's clearly answering it correctly. She was obviously a child prodigy or by osmosis got the talent from her dad. I saw an interview with Jimmy Kimmel where someone said to him, you need to have a son to take on your legacy and he's like, she's got it. So it's particularly tragic in a lot of different ways. And his wife, Vanessa, my god, let's just pray for her and her family. I can't even fathom what she's going through what now. I have to tell you, my grandson who was born with a basketball in his hand fell madly in love with kobe when he was 2. So, that was always his dude and when he met him the first time he wouldn't speak to him. He wouldn't look at him. He wouldn't speak to him. He just was -- and we said, you wanted to meet him. No, no, no. He didn't start talking to him until he was 4 or 5. So he's been part of my family, you know, for a very long time. You know, he was here, as we said, on "The view" in 2018. He was surprising two brothers named Bryson and Brock who are raising money for an epilepsy charity called jack's helping hand by auctioning off sports memorabilia. Take a look. Standing in the hall of fame the world's gonna know your name It's a belief that we all have a responsibility to each other to help one another. It's the fundamental belief. If you have the opportunity to do that it's our responsibility to help one another. Simple as that. There's no way to talk about it except to say that our hearts are with the families of all the folks who lost loved ones on that -- in that accident, you know. Our hearts and prayers are with them.

