Transcript for Willie Nelson: 'Anything he wants to do, I'm with Beto'

The last time you were here you were about to headline a senate campaign rally for Beto O'rourke. Yeah. First of all, are you still on his team? I love Beto. Do you think he has a good shot? Who knows but he's a good guy and, you know, I've known him for a long time. Do you think he should drop out of the presidential race and go run for senate in Texas where you're from? He could always do that. No, he can't. He has a time limit. He's a young guy. Oh yeah, that's true, but you know -- He's got to do it by December. Well, there's a lot of them out there that are racing for the same thing, you know, and it's hard to tell who's where it's going to take a while, you know. Well, maybe after a couple of debates they'll automatically -- They'll eliminate themselves. And then they can run for the senate. So when you were on stage you performed a new song, right? Yeah. Let's watch it so you can refresh your memory. All right. Here's a new song I want to spring on y'all tonight. Take it home, spread it around. If you don't like who's in there, vote 'em out that's what election day is all about and the biggest gun we got is called a ballot box if you don't like who's in there, vote 'em out That's a good one. Music -- music sometimes, do you think people will listen to you. Do they listen? Yeah, do they listen to you? Well, you know, everyone's got an opinion but they -- yeah, they listen. You're influential. I don't know, but, you know, I try. I think he is. I mean, if you think about it, Beto lost to Ted Cruz in that senate race but it was very close. Very close. It was very close and many people say you were one of the reasons why it was very close, because you campaigned with him quite a bit. Well, you know, I hope I didn't hurt him. I don't think you hurt him at all. Will you still support him as a presidential candidate? Anything he wants to do, I'm with Beto. Oh. Beto, that says a lot. That says a lot. He's got a new album and it's called "Ride me back home." You have a song on there called "Immigrant eyes". Yeah. The lyrics are powerful. They're poignant. Could you share some of them with us? Guy Clark wrote the song and he wrote it about the immigrants, you know, coming into Ellis island and it's about the way that things are going. In fact, my daughter Amy did a video on it, and she showed the statue of liberty in the beginning welcoming people to the United States, and at the end she showed the same statue of liberty facing Mexico and all of a sudden it stays sad. Y'all come on in, we want you. Well look, I -- as an hispanic, as an immigrant myself, I want to thank you for that song. I'm tired of people demonizing immigrants. Why was it so important for you to put it in the album? We're all immigrants. Yeah, we are. I think it's important that people get their ideas out there and are able to talk about them and debate them, whatever. Yeah. I listened to "Highway man" almost every morning when I wake up and I have to ask you -- I just have to ask, what was it like working with Waylon? I'm friends with his son shooter and I just am the biggest fan. Waylon and I were great friends. We were like an old married couple. We never agreed on anything. If I said it's white, he said it's black. We had a lot of fun together. What about Johnny cash? Huh? What about Johnny cash. Johnny cash was one of my heros. Yeah. A great writer, a great guy. What about Julio Iglesias, to all the girls I've met before. I love Julio. I haven't seen him in a while. I hope he's doing good. Have you talked to him? I think he's doing just fine. His son's a great artist now too, very well known. I heard that. Do you know any Spanish? Si. I wanted to ask you the

