15-year-old Leah Freeman mysteriously vanishes from Oregon town: Part 2

When the teen left a friend’s house on June 28, 2000, and disappeared into the night, police initially treated it as a runaway case. Then her gym shoes, one with blood on it, were found miles apart.
8:04 | 02/29/20

15-year-old Leah Freeman mysteriously vanishes from Oregon town: Part 2

