20/20: “The Dropout” | Friday at 9|8c on ABC More Elizabeth Holmes – Once the youngest self-made female billionaire, before it all came crashing down. Watch the 20/20 television event Friday at 9|8c on ABC. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 20/20: “The Dropout” | Friday at 9|8c on ABC This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"Elizabeth Holmes – Once the youngest self-made female billionaire, before it all came crashing down. Watch the 20/20 television event Friday at 9|8c on ABC. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"70050993","title":"20/20: “The Dropout” | Friday at 9|8c on ABC","url":"/2020/video/2020-dropout-friday-98c-abc-70050993"}