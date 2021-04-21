{"duration":"1:00","description":" \"This is going to go down in history as one of the biggest tragedies ever in life that a man could suffer.\" Hear from George Floyd’s family in this all new breaking 20/20 event special. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"77221425","title":"The 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC","url":"/2020/video/2020-event-special-airs-friday-98c-abc-77221425"}