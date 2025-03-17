Trump and Putin to speak Tuesday, Trump says

President Donald Trump plans to speak on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the U.S. president’s efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

March 17, 2025

