Weak retail sales report fuels economic concerns

ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous breaks down the report, which comes ahead of this week’s meeting of the Federal Reserve.

March 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live