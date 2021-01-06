Transcript for The 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC

A 29 year old woman being abducted from her boyfriend's home in the new weapon night. Doesn't happen it was fun girl oh my god the Hollywood story come true people were terrified. She was kidnapped. Tossed in a trunk trumped held captive. At it was probably the beginning of my he was tied up left to think the love of his life was. I was printouts. Cedar. And just when you thought this true crime couldn't get any more shocking. Not only did they tell you they don't believe you they say we think you killed. Yes. This I'm telling you. We did not happen and we that you're describing it did not. Called it a hoax. I was shocked I want them this is beyond crazy. All of a sudden boo. We've just got more and more through this pain now the couple kidnapped ten reminds you informed them lives. Whom police the last thing that you're thinking about it by do you survive I need to make sure that unbelievable. Holmes student for all I wanted to do. This hug my mom and dad and we feel safe. And special this Friday.

