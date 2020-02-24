Transcript for The 20/20 Exclusive Event | Friday at 9|8c on ABC

I just figured you know trees with a mountain and I'm I'm an innocent man and innocent people don't. Go to jail. Are certainly different. Now I didn't give it. In my life man. And injured they have nothing else to go on on the boyfriend. We had was beautiful she was like a sparkle. We each other appear. Thank. Two parents. Are there. This afternoon the body of a teenage female tentatively identified as Leah Freeman was discovered whoever did this. Everybody was quick to point fingers and neck because he's her boyfriend he can't walk and a townhouse and Colleen Palmer. If he's and he was later in the week Angel was when there was heightened. It was hard to believe the verdict there was no evidence against him they just attacked his character. When you put it all again as. My government was responsible for the definitely for Britney workshop. You know part of me Sally I just get the jury in news that there was DNA an unidentified male on the victims listings. The jury what it when there's no doubt. Everything you thought he knew about this case certain questions. How about this I remained quiet all these years. There's hardly speak. I think it's spellbinding twin twin effects that would keep clue to its worst tendencies Ackerman. 8 ninths central on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.