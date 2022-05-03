All-New 20/20 True Crime | Friday at 9/8c on ABC

A serial killer who knew his victims. A mother who would stop at nothing to find the killer. Now, a never-before-seen prison interview with the killer and the only surviving victim speaks out.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live