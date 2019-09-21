“I knew she was dead,” Mary Stavik told “20/20” in a new interview 30 years after her daughter’s disappearance. “I didn’t say it even to myself, but I knew.”

The day 18-year-old Mandy Stavik vanished

Amanda “Mandy” Stavik had gone missing the day after Thanksgiving in 1989 while jogging on the road to her house with her German Shepherd. The dog returned to her Acme, Washington, home without her.