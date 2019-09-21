Almost 30 years after Mandy Stavik’s murder, police try a new approach: Part 6

Det. Kevin Bowhay decided to do a “DNA sweep,” which involved testing everyone within a certain age who lived in the area to compare their DNA to the DNA sample from Stavik’s murder.
