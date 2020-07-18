After 34 years, Timothy Coggins family felt safe enough to honor him: Part 11

William Moore agreed to a plea deal and was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years’ probation. Coggins' family, having feared someone would vandalize his grave, finally get him a headstone.
5:16 | 07/18/20

