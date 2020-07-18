-
Now Playing: Timothy Coggins' family members reflect on the impact of the Arbery, Floyd cases
-
Now Playing: Timothy Coggins' family reacts to the verdict of his murder suspect's trial: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Witnesses take the stand in Timothy Coggins murder suspect's 2018 trial: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Timothy Coggins murder suspect's trial starts with an unexpected development: Part 8
-
Now Playing: What authorities discovered in Timothy Coggins murder suspect's well: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Suspects in Timothy Coggins case charged with murder 34 years later: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Witnesses come forward with information in Timothy Coggins' case: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Authorities in 2017 identify two possible suspects in Timothy Coggins' murder: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Officers investigating Timothy Coggins' murder taken off case in 1983: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Timothy Coggins' case is re-examined after 33 years: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Timothy Coggins, a young Black man in Georgia, is brutally murdered in 1983: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Timothy Coggins’ family recall the impact of his death
-
Now Playing: Hugh Downs, former “20/20” host whose TV career spanned decades, dies at 99
-
Now Playing: Surveillance video shows moment missing teen returns home: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Remembering Levi and Christina Karlsen: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Karl Karlsen convicted of first-degree murder in 1st wife Christina’s death: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Decades after Christina Karlsen died in house fire, case reopened: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Karl Karlsen questioned again, 20 years after 1st wife Christina’s death: Part 8