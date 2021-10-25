How Ahmaud Arbery’s mother found out he had been killed: Part 2

Wanda Cooper-Jones said police said her son was killed while committing a burglary, which turned out not to be the case.  "I knew the odds of getting justice for Ahmaud was not on my side," she said.

