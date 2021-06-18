24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Amanda Gorman says writing poetry 'is like showing up to battle' for her readers

Gorman, who spoke with Robin Roberts for a new ABC News special, gave an inside look at her &quot;intensive&quot; writing process and how she generates ideas for new poetry.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live