Transcript for Anna Nicole Smith tries reality television, meets Larry Birkhead: Part 7

So, there was two people. There was Vickie Lynn Marshall. And there was Anna Nicole Smith. I, myself, very fortunate to get to have met and gotten to know Vickie Lynn. But at the same time, see Anna Nicole in action. So it didn't matter if you had a cell phone, a polaroid camera, any kind of camera, you just Nicole. When she turned around, it was -- on the spot. You saw Anna Nicole. It's like, wow. Wow. And the minute that camera left, it was a whole other person. She was back to Vickie Lynn. And how she did it, I don't know. But whatever she was doing, it was making everybody watch. In 2011, Anna is offered a show that's pretty new to television. she says yes to a reality show. Two thumbs up. My dream house. Reality shows are really -- pretty much fresh-baked at this point. People like the osbournes. Rock 'N' roll! Or people like Nick lachey and Jessica Simpson were doing these shows, revivifying their stardom. So here comes Anna Nicole Smith into this brave world of reality television. That's my son. Isn't he cute? Was that who she really was? The first season was quite a ratings success. The luxurious hardware is coming out right now. Whatever she did the crazier she got, I think was her ticket. It was all part of her plan. But the ratings started to plummet in the second season, and the show was cancelled before the third season really got underway. And then she kind of disappeared for a little bit. She was out of the spotlight. No one really knew where she was. Hi. I'm back. She had a comeback. She had a contract with trimspa. And she drops 69 pounds. As she makes her way back on the scene, she meets the next man in her life, Larry birkhead. The first time that I encountered Anna was in my hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, working as a photographer at the Kentucky derby. So I talked to her and we exchanged this kiss and she was kind of getting handsy. She was really smitten over him, and she told that. She actually said, you know, she really she really liked this guy. I was asked by Anna's team to photograph Anna at a kids' camp, a charity event. I got to kind of witness Anna hanging out with the kids. It was a stripped down version of this small Texas girl that -- that I really appreciated. She talked very highly about Larry. And next thing I know, I've got my bags packed, on my way out to Anna Nicole's house, moving in with her. While their relationship is kept out of the public eye, they developed an intimacy. Anna lived in the house with her son, Daniel, her assistant, Kim, and her attorney, Howard K. Stern. He was kind of her publicist. He was kind of her agent. He was kind of the go-to person for Anna Nicole. In 2006, I met Larry, and we sat down and talked about his life with Anna Nicole. Howard Stern. That was a problem. What kind of a problem? In my opinion, he's in love with Anna, and she's never really returned that affection towards him. He created a lot of problems for us. He would fill her head with ideas, negative thoughts about me so, where she would actually sometimes be suspicious of things. Did you see evidence of drug use and alcohol use? Did she have a problem? I saw, um -- I saw a lot of things I didn't like. Never once in my relationship with Anna did I see her do any kind of illegal drug. Now I will say she sometimes did not take the medication as she was prescribed the medication. Or then she might say, I skipped a day, so I might take two today. The night before the American music awards was the first time I ever saw Anna have a seizure. I was up with her all night. The next day, I just thought she should cancel it. And everybody saw what happened next. I was honored to be in our next performer's new video. And if I ever record an album, I want this guy to produce mine and make me beautil duet. The first thing you see in the headlines was, "Anna Nicole on drugs," "Anna Nicole on this." I mean, that was what came out of that. Anna Nicole Smith's wild night at the American music awards. She's just getting over the crazy pox. What the hell are they putting in that trimspa? We hope she has some people around her who care about her and take care of her. In the midst of all this strange and bad press comes the announcement that her longtime court battle for her elderly husband's estate is going to the supreme court. Which was this surreal moment, where Anna Nicole Smith -- you know, the buxom playboy pinup girl -- winds up in front of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This case concerns the claim of petitioner Vickie Lynn Marshall to share in the large fortune of her deceased husband J. Howard Marshall. Ruth Bader Ginsburg writes the opinion. And the supreme court decides that Anna Nicole Smith can pursue her claims in the lower courts. There was no end to her court battles. She was in litigation continuously for 11 years. It was affecting her tremendously. Ruining her mental health and her physical health. Do you remember going up this street when you were a baby? When you were little? Here's our old house. That was our family room window right there. That was my bedroom. They changed the gate. We both really wanted kids and she always said she wanted a little girl. And I remember we were laying the bed, and she took my hand, and she put it over on her stomach. She had this big glowing smile on. She brings out the pregnancy test and she shows me that she's pregnant. I was being a little bit vocal about medications she was taking and making sure that everything was done right. She actually told me that she was pregnant and that Larry was the father. I don't know how it got to where it got. She was told that he was only after her money, which is a laugh, and that he was a nobody. She started changing her tone. "You're not the father. Leave me alone". And then the next thing I know, she's gone. She's taken off to the Bahamas. True tragedy. Anna Nicole Smith just gave birth to a baby girl only to have her 20-year-old son Daniel die at her maternity bedside. It's an unimaginable turn of events. It was almost like another episode of her reality show. How does that happen?

