Transcript for Ariel Castro lures, kidnaps Michelle Knight and Amanda Berry: Part 2

Art is important in my life because I was able to express myself. And release some of my frustrations as well in a positive way. All I thought about was my son and how was he doing. If I was ever gonna see him again. That's the only thing that was going through my head. August 23rd, 2002. Tell me about that day. Oh, my, it was a really hot day. She going to court because she's fighting desperately to get her little boy Joey back. I was so super excited to get to the appointment and then I couldn't find the place. I was trying so desperately to get ahold of them. I tried to call them on a pay phone, it didn't work. So I felt like there's no way I was gonna make it. She was pretty desperate, so she walked over to a family dollar store to ask the clerk where this address was. And then my best friend's father comes into the store. So you recognized him. Yes. She didn't know him personally, but when Ariel Castro approached her, she knew who he was. He'd get you to this custody hearing. And he said, "I know where it's at. I can take you straight to it. It'll only take me five minutes." And I'm like, "Okay, I'm gonna make it, this is gonna happen." So I got into his car, we started driving down a road. We started talking about how his daughter was at home. And I was like, "It would be super nice to see her." As we were going into the house, he says, "Oh, by the way, we have puppies." I got closer and closer to the door and that's when he shoved me in the room and he said, "You're not gonna leave for a long time." And then he starts undressing himself. What is possibly going through your mind at this point? The first thing that I did is I dropped to the floor begging him to let me go. Begging him, saying, "I need to get to my son. This can't happen." That moment you knew this was something. And he ripped up my son's picture right in front of me. The only picture I had. And said, "You will never see him," and that hurted so bad. The knife felt like it was going deeper and deeper into my chest. He claps his hand over her mouth and tells her, "Don't scream or I'll kill you." And then he proceeds to tie her up, then he masturbates in front of her. Couldn't move. Couldn't do anything. The extension cord was wrapped around my legs, then wrapped around my arms, and then wrapped around my neck. And then to muffle my sound and my scream, he had shoved a sock into my mouth. You go from upstairs to the basement. How long were you there in the basement? I couldn't tell what time of day it was because I was hooked to a pole in the middle of the floor with a motorcycle helmet on my head. So I couldn't move. He does bring her food occasionally, and he routinely rapes her in the basement, three, four times a day. He would often leave a radio on really, really loud, so that even if she started screaming, you couldn't hear it anyway because it's just -- there was music playing. How were you able to withstand that kind of abuse? It was difficult. I had to go blank. Any time he was doing anything to me, I had to put myself in a different place. Ariel Castro, once again he's prowling around looking for young women. How bold is that? How did that day begin? Well, my mom had came to the door and she came to give me a kiss and just tell me to have a good day. And I got up, got ready for work. Amanda berry, it was the eve of her 17th birthday, she was working at burger king. I almost called off of work that day cause the next day was my birthday. You know, what if? What if I would've called off that day? What kind of teenager were you then? I was pretty much a homebody. I stayed home a lot. Did my schoolwork. What did you want to be when you grew up? I was into fashion. The shoes had to match the shirt, and the shoelaces had to match the outfit, you know? Amanda had been walking home from burger king. Suddenly, a red car pulls up. The driver, it's a familiar face. And he asked, "Do you need a ride home?" And I said, "Yes." And Amanda realized that this was Ariel Castro, she knew his daughter, they had all gone to school together. You know, it's a friend's dad. And he's like, "Well, she's at my house, would you like to go see her?" I said, "Yeah, sure, I haven't seen her in a while." And he takes her on this drive down Seymour avenue. They pull up in front of a modest looking white house. So he started showing me around the house, and I never got back out. They got upstairs and he said, "Oh, Angie's in the back, but my roommate's in here." It was, like, a little peephole that, like, the doorknob was supposed to go in. She saw a woman sitting on a bed, watching TV. Which we now know was Michelle knight. When he took me to the next bedroom, it was just really dark in there and he told me to pull down my pants. And from there I knew, like, this was not gonna be good. When he took me to the basement he taped my wrists and he taped my ankles and then he put a helmet over my head. He just left me there. He shut the lights off and I just started screaming and crying. And, somebody please help me. Nobody came. So you're there in the dark, you're chained up. Lord only knows what you had to be thinking. I was so scared that I was gonna die. I didn't think that I was gonna ever make it home. We called and called. That's not like her. She always answered her phone or called right back. So of course we knew something was wrong. So we immediately called the police. Missing person cases are probably the most difficult cases that we work and the reason is because it really is a needle in a haystack. You're looking for that piece of evidence. Some unusual person walking down the street, an unusual vehicle. It's just hard to imagine who would do this. I wish someone would come forward, cause somebody out there knows something, and it's just getting too hard.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.