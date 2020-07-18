What authorities discovered in Timothy Coggins murder suspect's well: Part 7

"We found a single knife ... and then we bring up a shirt that has what appear to be stabbing marks," said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Jared Coleman.
8:16 | 07/18/20

What authorities discovered in Timothy Coggins murder suspect's well: Part 7

