Boys apologize to parents for going into cave, say coach kept them calm: Part 5

The boys interacted with the international media after spending 10 days in the hospital, while the rescuers were hailed as heroes.
7:54 | 07/28/18

Transcript for Boys apologize to parents for going into cave, say coach kept them calm: Part 5

{"id":56879108,"title":"Boys apologize to parents for going into cave, say coach kept them calm: Part 5","duration":"7:54","description":"The boys interacted with the international media after spending 10 days in the hospital, while the rescuers were hailed as heroes.","url":"/2020/video/boys-apologize-parents-cave-coach-calm-part-56879108","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
