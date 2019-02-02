Transcript for BTK killer's daughter on whether her children know who their grandfather is: Part 11

This place represents loss and grief. In 2007, two years after my father was arrested the house was demolished. The city decided to demolish it because of what it represented. They didn't want anybody to have a memory of this guy or where he lived. My childhood home's gone, where my family was is gone where I spent all this time with my father is gone. My dad had it all landscaped. There were like flowers, trees, tulips, daffodils. That's actually the Orange sled that my brother and I like played with in the winter and went sledding down hills and I guess it just was never picked up when everything else was cleaned up out here. I wrote my dad in the summer of '07 'cause I wanted to let him know I was pregnant. Anybody would want their dad to know they were having a grandkid. But not long after that, I grew really protective of my growing baby and myself and so I actually shut off contact with my dad for five years from 2007 to 2012. Reporter: In the book, you say in the foreword, to Darian, for loving me without fail. To Emily and Ian, when you're old enough, I will hand you this story to tell you my story. No, you're old enough yet, so stop asking. When will you tell your children who their grandfather is and what their grandfather did? When my daughter was around five she started noticing, like, she only had one grandfather. She was like where's my other grandfather? I said I have a father, but he's in jail. She was just this little thing. She said what is jail? I said it's like a really long time out. We have to be flexible. What we're doing now works, and then when it stops working, we'll adjust. Now they both know grandpa's in prison, and they both know that grandpa hurt people, but they don't know the word. They don't know his name. They don't his name's Dennis, but I don't even think they know Rader. We're very careful with btk. Dennis Rader is 73 years old today, and he's in the el Dorado correctional facility, just about 30 minutes up the road from Wichita in el Dorado, Kansas. And that's the place where he'll die. Dennis Rader is in a single cell in maximum security. He watches TV, sleeps, watches the stock market, is interested in politics, is very interested when he hears about another serial killer, always wants details, and he reads. Reporter: You write to him now. I do because in 2012, I was able to forgive my father. Reporter: How do you forgive him for what he did? He took lives. He ruined your life. How do you forgive that? It was a very long journey. There was a lot of hard work in me, with faith. I had gone back to church. I was working, like, on my relationship with god, working on my own heart. Reporter: And how did you feel finally letting that go? Oh, it's just a massive release. I realized I was rotting within. Like, I didn't just forgive my father for him. I had to do it for myself. I hope to see him in heaven someday because he could be forgiven for his sins too.

