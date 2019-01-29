BTK serial killer's daughter reacts to hearing about his arrest

In her first TV interview, Kerri Rawson told "20/20" about the day she learned her father Dennis Rader was arrested as the infamous 'BTK' serial killer.
0:35 | 01/29/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for BTK serial killer's daughter reacts to hearing about his arrest
You hearing. Hopkins team right. You killed an excellent greater age sixty from park city Kansas was arrested and you were still at that point convinced that they had the wrong man. I think. Reality was starting to creep and because. I knew that PTK had strangled limit. Like that's what I it now I knew from the news. And it hit means that our neighbor mystery. Marine pads had been strangled. And I felt my stomach just twist realizing it could be true.

