Transcript for BTK's mistake helps police finally identify and catch the killer: Part 6

Bottom of the river ??? with mementos from his crimes. One that was part of what led to his undoing was dropping a package in the back of a truck at a local Home Depot. The police were able to recover that package. In this box is a piece of paper entitled communication. And he actually spells communication wrong. And asks about whether or not he can send a floppy disk. Without being traced. And he tells law enforcement to be honest. He says, let me know in the want ads, in the classified ads of "The Wichita eagle," that it's okay. I'll look for that ad and if I see it, give me a couple weeks to send you something. And of course we put an ad, little ad in the paper, Rex, it'll be okay. And Rader fell for it. He believed Landwehr enjoyed the game as much as so he would be honest. Eventually the disk arrives. And it is taken directly to a forensics software detective. Everybody on the task force, anybody that had connection to the investigation in this case was in that room. We got into the metadata and it showed that it had been typed on by a computer at a church in park city. The name of the computer was registered to the name of Dennis. There's another detective who Googles the Christ lutheran church. And on their webpage is the president of the church, Dennis. That's when it sunk in, this was his greatest mistake. Police still had that DNA that they collected back in 1974 at the Otero murders and they knew that Dennis Rader had a daughter. They got a warrant for my medical records at the college health center. Reporter: And you had no idea? I had no idea. They found out I had, like, annual pap smears. They got a sample of my DNA. Reporter: In some ways, your DNA -- Yeah. Reporter: -- Sealed your dad's fate? It did. But nobody told me this. It would've been, like, it would've been nice if someone had asked me for my DNA. I would have willingly given it. I felt like it was an invasion of my privacy. We'd matched that DNA to the Otero DNA, on the little girl, we knew we had our guy. The night that Landwehr called me and said, the DNA matches to Dennis Rader, I laid on the bed and cried, 'cause it was done. You know, I went to an office myself and knelt down and thanked the lord. On February 25th, 2005 we knew something was up because none of our sources in the police department would call us back. Overnight we called 200 policemen. We had helicopters. We had resources from -- we had a tank. We were the arrest team. We had eyes on him. We knew he was leaving work. We were going to catch him right before he got to his house. Pull him over and before he can hardly get it in park, we're yanking him out of the car. We put him down. And he looked at the detective that had handcuffed him and said, would you let my wife know I won't be home for lunch? I assume you know where I live. I got chills. She always met my dad for lunch. The police knocked on her door and said that she needed to leave the house quickly. Dennis Rader was arrested. He was taken back to a car that Kenny Landwehr was in. And he leaned in and said, hello, Mr. Landwehr. Dennis Rader, in my estimation, was just totally enamored with Kenny Landwehr. He was kind of like, we're buddies. I'm from the dark side and you're on the light. My boss calls and says, Susan, you have to get to work right away. We're almost sure btk was caught. I got to tell you at that moment I literally felt this huge weight being lifted off my shoulders and I started crying. I never knew how afraid I was until the day he was caught. This is a breaking news alert from KAKE on your side. A quarter century search for Wichita's worst serial killer is over. Police confirming today they have made an arrest of btk. I got the phone call from my sister. She said they got him. I said yeah right. She goes no, they really got him. They swear it's him. Then the news blitz came on and it was all over everywhere. Btk is arrested. Police say this man 59-year-old Dennis Rader is the btk strangler. Reporter: And you were still at that point convinced that they had the wrong man? I think reality was starting to creep in. I knew that btk had strangled women. Like, that's what I had know -- I knew from the news. It hit me that our neighbor down the street, marine hedge, had been strangled. And I felt my stomach just twist realizing it could be true. I think the surprise for all of us is we expected a Charles Manson looking guy. It wasn't. Dennis Rader is literally the least likely suspect. He is a pillar of the community. He's the president of his lutheran church congregation. He is a compliance officer. He wore a badge. People at the leekers grocery store would see him there all the time. Hey, how are you doing? He was the guy in the line next to us at the grocery store. Everything was set to go. They could start the interrogation. We had moved him to a room that we had prepared, and he started talking. He kind of danced around for a while. He didn't think that they had kept the a biological specimens from the crimes that he committed all these years. Then they brought up the DNA. They could nail him. Isn't anyway you can get out of your DNA, right? You can't get out of your DNA unless you had a total blood transfer and lost every organ. It's there. And it was at the -- almost the exact three hour mark of -- of them being in the room. He said you got me. I'm btk. I guess you guys got me. What else can I say? Say who you are. I'm btk. You're btk. They're talking to Rader and lieutenant Landwehr pulls up in a zip locked evidence baggie with the purple floppy disk in it. He slides it in front of Rader and says, know what this is? Dennis Rader starts poking his finger forcefully on this floppy disk. He says, I got a question. But, I'm gonna ask you this question. I need to ask you this question. I need to ask you. Why did you lie to me? How come you lied to me? Because I was trying to catch you. Lieutenant Landwehr says, I was trying to catch you. It took a while for Dennis Rader to start talking. But once he did, he told police more than they bargained for. The list of btk's victims is growing. Two unsolved murders from the '80s and '90s now tied to the serial killer. They are the murders of marine hedge and Dolores Davis. He spills everything in detail. A lot of times, you guys are familiar with scouting, where you campout at night. It's a good cover for a guy like me to go out and campout and then slip away. He becomes so comfortable that during a break, when he's asked to put his name on a cup of a drink that he has, he writes btk on the cup as his name. While I don't admire him, his memory was admirable. I mean, that guy remembered those scenes. And the belt that I used was the belt I was wearing. And then I had her come back and then I whispered in her ear a little bit. What did you say? I told her I was btk. I was a bad guy and then she really squirmed. He spoke for over 30 hours. And Josephine, she says what's going to happen to me? I said well, I said honey you're going to heaven tonight with the rest of your family. And he showed no remorse, no regret. The only regret he showed during this was that there weren't more victims, that if he wouldn't have had a family that held him back, he would've been able to do and kill more people. Reporter: Did you ever think there was anything scary about your father, all this time growing up? Not scary, no. I mean unsettling at times. Like, you might get spanked or you'd get yelled at or barked at for something small. Like, as a parent now, I realize -- Reporter: That happens in a lot of families. Right. There's no foreshadowing. I mean, I spent a lot of time at her house. It still doesn't even really creep me out knowing I was sleeping on the couch and he was there 'cause there's nothing about him that really put me off. Reporter: One minute you had a man in your life who you thought was a loving father. Right. Reporter: The next minute, he's a serial killer. Right. I had to learn how to grieve the loss of somebody I loved very much that no one else loved anymore. He told us that we would discover what he termed his mother load.

