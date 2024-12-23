Millions expected to hit the roads and skies this week

ABC News Transportation Reporter Sam Sweeney has more on the holiday rush with millions taking to the roads and skies throughout the U.S.

December 23, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live