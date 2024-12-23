Skiers plunge from chairlift in Lake Tahoe (California)

Several skiers plunged 30 feet after a chairlift malfunction.

December 23, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live