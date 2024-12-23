By the Numbers: Not finished with your holiday shopping? You're not alone.

Where and how shoppers are spending their hard-earned dollars this holiday season.

December 23, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live