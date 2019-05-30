California actress says she knew nothing about murders her then-fiancÃ© committed

"The truth is, I did not know," Rachel Buffett is heard telling police during the 2010 interrogation. "I was not involved and that truth doesn't change."
0:53 | 05/30/19


Video Transcript
Transcript for California actress says she knew nothing about murders her then-fiancÃ© committed
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"0:53","description":"\"The truth is, I did not know,\" Rachel Buffett is heard telling police during the 2010 interrogation. \"I was not involved and that truth doesn't change.\" ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"63384303","title":"California actress says she knew nothing about murders her then-fiancÃ© committed ","url":"/2020/video/california-actress-knew-murders-fianc-committed-63384303"}