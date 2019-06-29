Transcript for The Catt family arrested for bank robbery: Part 5

November 9th, just after sunrise, members of the sheriff's department show up at the Catts' apartment to arrest Scott, Hayden, and Abby. They have no idea that Scott and Hayden were planning to do a robbery that very day, and they were just waiting for Abby to show up in the getaway car. Shortly after that, Scott comes walking out of the apartment. And detectives were able to take him into custody. It's been about a month since the first community bank heist. They say, "You're being arrested for bank robbery." And Scott, looks at the cops and says, "Which one?" We then went inside the apartment, arrested Hayden without incident. All of a sudden our door gets kicked in, and you're surrounded by police officers, guns, weapons. My world came crashing down at that point. What a wild story this is. 50-year-old Scott Catt is behind bars awaiting trial. What is it like to see your son associated with that? Horrible. How can I wrap my brain around this? It was so unbelievable. And all I could think of was I was glad their mother was gone so that she didn't have to see this. The police get a search warrant, and they go to the residence. And they were absolutely shocked based on what they found. We found some bank straps, a bank strap is a little paper strap that wraps around a certain quantity of money. Apparently, they just would pull cash out of those bank straps. And when the cash was gone, they didn't throw the bank straps away. They find no cash. $100,000? There's nothing. No cash. Incredibly, they also found a crumpled sheet of paper which was the script that Scott had written out for Hayden to say when he came into the bank robberies. It says, "This is a bank robbery. All we want is the money, 20s, 50s, 100s. No alarms, dye packs or gps, or you, family, and co-workers will be hurt." But now as they are bringing Scott and Hayden in for questioning, they want them to be able to help them answer the biggest mystery of all. Why would Scott enlist his own kids to rob banks with him? You're going to figure it out. I'm going to be forthright, okay? I'm going to be forthright. We begin talking with Scott in such a way where we were just having a conversation with him. Was there some things that you did without the kids and then the kids got involved? I'll get into the whole thing, I swear. I'll give you the whole thing. How much did he tell the officers? He spilled the beans. He waived his right to counsel, and he just told investigators exactly what happened. I always thought that a bank was federally insured. I thought that if there is a bank robbery, we're told to just give the money and get the guy out of there. So in my mind, I thought, "Pssh, easy pickings!" I guess in my mind I thought it was -- No victims? Yeah. It seems Scott didn't recognize the legal magnitude of bank robbery. This was all kind of casual. Aggravated robbery in the state of Texas is a big deal. Help me understand, how did you broach this topic with the kids? Well, I think you have to go way back to the very beginning when their mother passed away. You have to understand it was just the three of us, you know? I kinda segregated us. You really couldn't get close to us. He had manipulated them to think he was the only person that could take care of 'em. And they would do anything for him. Going through that kind of very segregated -- kind of grieving, puts them more at risk to future manipulations from that individual who now controls them psychologically, physically, financially. Tell me how that first time went down. You know, you sat them around the dinner table and said, "Let's go rob a bank?" Or -- I guess it wasn't around the dinner table. It was a Friday night gathering. You know, just sitting around watching movies or something, and I don't really remember the details of all that or how it happened. Scotts own words were that he was completely responsible for manipulating his children. It was all my manipulation of the two of them and her. I mean, I did this whole spiel about you know how easy it was gonna be and how we didn't have to worry about it. These poor kids need him so badly that they choose wrong instead of right. Not so much because they're evil doers, but because they loved their father, and he took advantage of that unconditional love. He doesn't know anything about unconditional love. He loves Scott Catt. Scott was the first one that we interviewed. And then we interviewed Hayden. Okay, Hayden, before we start -- When Hayden's initially approached by law enforcement, he said he didn't want to talk to them. And you talked to your father? Yeah. And did your father give you any advice? Just to cooperate. But after having a conversation with his father Scott, he then decided to tell them the truth. It's a great example of how much control Scott has over Hayden. Is anybody forcing you to do this? Nah. You're doing this on your own? Yes. Because you want to is that right? Yeah. How did it feel to confess? To be honest with you, I was still full of some pride. I was still full of arrogance. Oh, so you felt good about it, because you were bragging? Yeah. Not surprising he feels that way. Remember, Scott told him bank robbing would boost his self-esteem. So he approaches you about this, and then -- tell me how it had progressed from there. Well, you know, I was scared. You know, I was really scared at first. It's so heartbreaking when you think about it. The point here is that Hayden does what daddy says. He definitely, as far as like what to look for in a bank, he, you know, told me you know what to look for and stuff. Fear was our biggest tool I think. So just use fear? It would help you all? Yeah, I mean, that's all we needed. There was a girl that I was -- you know, she thought she was gonna die. And, you know -- we felt bad about that. You know, like, "No, no, honey. We're just here for the money." You can see this in that grainy surveillance video. The absolute terror that's all over their faces. You can only imagine what type of fear they must have felt. You may think that Scott Catt manipulated and used his own children to rob banks, but it doesn't end there. Scott confessed. Hayden confessed. And then Abby was brought into the interrogation room. You know, he's always been there for me. He's been the only person that I have. So it was just, like, okay, almost. You know? If you thought a parent manipulating their children into robbing banks was bad, well, wait till you see what happens now that they've been caught.

