Central Park Jogger remembers night of attack

Trisha Meili said she went for her routine run through New York City's Central Park after work the night of April 19, 1989. A little before midnight, however, her body was found in a remote ravine.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Central Park Jogger remembers night of attack
I ran in the car. Probably eat four to five days a week. I love the freedom of the park. It just gave me a sense of vitality. At the same time as he young Solomon Brothers banker who is stepping out of her seaside home and starts running towards Central Park. There's a group of at least thirty young people about a mile and a half away and there are about to come into the park. Well produced what is real and it's. Totally and our people. I'm Trisha Miley and I known as essential. It was thirty years ago that I went out for a run after work. In Central Park. Islands. Attack.

