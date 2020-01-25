Transcript for Chris Smith's family honors his memory as his killer spends life behind bars: Part 11

You've admitted to the worst of this, right? You've admitted to stealing. You've admitted to killing Chris Smith. Right. You've admitted to writing the emails. Right. You hacked into his life. You broke up with his girlfriend. And you told his parents that he was traveling across the world. And then that he was suicidal. Yeah, that was kind of, like, perhaps -- you know, that was the exit strategy, but I couldn't go through with it. You know? Because you had to find a way to kill off Chris, at least the email version of him. That was a potential exit strategy, yes. But I couldn't go through with it. You know, there was still that little last shred of, I guess, morality or whatever you want that prevented me from doing it. I mean, in some ways it seems like you killed him twice. In some ways, yeah. In the sentencing yesterday you said, I hope that someday I'll be given the opportunity to help locate Chris' body. That gives the indication that you know something that you're not telling. That you know where it is. No. Now you're holding the location of his body -- I'm not holding it -- -- Over his parents. Because I don't know it. But you know the person who can get it. That's just not -- that's -- there is no way I can get into that at this point. It's -- and there's no way that I'm going to do it. I'm sorry. You know, I wish I could tell you more, but it's something bigger that I just can't talk about. Maybe it's a bargaining chip for the future. Although one would think you would have used it already. There is no -- there -- no, it's not. You have to think about it. If someone's willing to give up his life to protect a secret, there's a reason, right? Okay. He knows exactly what happened to Chris because he killed him, and he knows exactly where the body is because he took the body out there and buried him. So Ed shin is a liar. But we'll find it eventually. We will find it eventually. Tell me about that paddle-out. That was for all of his friends. They needed to remember him. A paddle-out, it's part of surfing culture. After Chris died, about 25 of his good friends and Paul did what's called a paddle-out. And it's like a funeral service almost. And they got -- brought their boards. And they made the wreath. The sea was flat except for the dolphins and birds out there. And all they went out, and did the paddle out. It was beautiful. Chris, how you doing? At his memorial service, I found a song by jars of clay that we played. And it talks about, it doesn't matter where my body lays. It don't matter where I lay all my tears will be washed away And so, it was just such a kind of prophetic song, en why, what what's turned out. We don't have anything, no body. But we know where he is. Yeah. And we'll see him again. We can feel his spirit, still. We're confident that we're going to see him again someday. You know, we have that hope. So, we cling to that hope. It's an odd feeling. Because if you've had a child, and the child has grown inside of you, it feels like part of you is somewhere out in the desert and it feels strange. There's a part of you that is us, out lying in the desert.

