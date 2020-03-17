-
Now Playing: Senator Martha McSally discusses the government’s response to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Shortage of protective equipment puts health care workers at risk
-
Now Playing: The ‘new normal’ of the coronavirus: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Living with the coronavirus: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Europe on coronavirus lockdown: Part 3
-
Now Playing: How prepared are we to test for the novel coronavirus? Part 2
-
Now Playing: Jury takes 5 days to convict Hossein Nayeri of kidnapping, torture: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Hossein Nayeri takes the stand, appeals to the jury in his own trial: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Homeless man spots Hossein Nayeri after jail escape, 8-day manhunt ends: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Hossein Nayeri's trial for marijuana dispensary owner's kidnapping begins: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Hossein Nayeri records cell phone video of escape from maximum-security jail: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Cortney Shegerian is the bait in a police plan to arrest Hossein Nayeri: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Cortney Shegarian on being with Hossein Nayeri, he tracks kidnap victim: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Hossein Nayeri meets future wife Cortney Shegerian, becomes a fugitive: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Kidnapping investigation leads police to first suspect, clue to another: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Woman kidnapped with marijuana dispensary owner seeks help in Mojave Desert: Part 2
-
Now Playing: The night a marijuana dispensary owner was kidnapped, tortured and maimed: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Hossein Nayeri denies involvement in 2012 kidnapping
-
Now Playing: Hossein Nayeri’s ex-wife on his jail escape