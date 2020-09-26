Transcript for Convicted murderer Melanie McGuire says she’s 'terrified to hope': Part 11

There will always be questions about this case that we may never have the answers to, like if Melanie Mcguire did kill her husband, why did she drive more than 300 miles to get rid of his remains in the Chesapeake bay? His friend Jon rice has a theory. Bill did want to move down here to Virginia Beach. After a time he gave up on that idea. Seemed vindictive on her part -- oh, you want to go to Virginia Beach? Here. Here you go. Why was it important for you to tell this story on your podcast? Lot of people will go through the appeals but fail. There are times when podcasts and media can shine a light where what the government did was not right. This is not one of those cases. A 39-year-old man lost his life before he got to see his children grow up. You have two little kids. Yep. That is -- that's the hardest part, knowing that when I S my children, when I hug them good-bye, it could be the last time. Ultimately the courts would award custody to bill's sister. Melanie has had no contact with Today your boys are young men. They are. Is there anything you'd want to say to them? Make up your own mind. Don't accept what you're just being told on the surface. Big. What is your level of hope that one day you might walk out of here? I'm terrified to hope, because to have it thwarted in here, it just -- it's absolutely soul crushing. Bill Mcguire was the father of two small children. He was a brother. He was a friend. And his life got cut short. I think bill deserves to be remembered as a fantastic friend. A dad who loved his boys. He didn't deserve this. Nobody deserves that. No one.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.