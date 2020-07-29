Transcript for Coronavirus impact: What happens tomorrow?

99 days after the CDC made its mask recommendation, president trump wearing a mask in public for the first time. Florida now has more new cases of coronavirus daily than most countries in the world. There is a very heated debate underway across this country about schools. Deaths from the virus now climbing in 27 states as nearly half the country either pauses or reverses re-opening. July is only half over, but it's already been the worst month for coronavirus cases in the U.S. The story of the summer is February and March in the northeast has become July and August in the sunbelt, in particular in Florida, in Georgia, and Arizona. We have made missteps. People are dead because of those missteps. We were late to the game. The virus had taken hold in the country. There was a lot of lost time. It's a very challenging thing, the missed opportunities that ultimately led to the deaths. We've just experienced a systemic failure. We really need to figure out how to prevent this from ever happening again. In order for every American to participate in the solution, they have to first understand the reality of the threat that we're facing. Even if we can't seem to get it right in Washington, I would love to see American citizens come together and say, "We're gonna fight this. We're gonna be united in how we approach this disease." The current state of affairs is not our destiny. We can get this disease under control using strategies that have been used all over the world successfully. So message number one, mask on, okay? Any time you're out in public, wear this thing. It may take sacrifice. But now is the time for sacrifice. The biggest challenge we face is leadership. The way you tackle a pandemic is by listening to your public health leaders. We're seeing the opposite of that. Receiving mixed messages from different elected officials is confusing. It's been a rollercoaster, really. In some ways, we're going through the cycles of grief continuously. If we don't get this under control, we're just gonna continue to see these surges and hopscotching across the U.S. The United States is currently spiking in cases, and the cost of that is human lives.

