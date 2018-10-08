{"id":37070507,"title":"Couple's Arguments Captured on Tape Before Wife Vanishes: Part 1","duration":"9:28","description":"Nique Leili and Matt Leili were married for 13 years before she disappeared on July 8, 2011.","url":"/2020/video/couples-arguments-captured-tape-wife-vanishes-part-37070507","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}