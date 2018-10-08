Couple's Arguments Captured on Tape Before Wife Vanishes: Part 1

More
Nique Leili and Matt Leili were married for 13 years before she disappeared on July 8, 2011.
9:28 | 08/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Couple's Arguments Captured on Tape Before Wife Vanishes: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":37070507,"title":"Couple's Arguments Captured on Tape Before Wife Vanishes: Part 1","duration":"9:28","description":"Nique Leili and Matt Leili were married for 13 years before she disappeared on July 8, 2011.","url":"/2020/video/couples-arguments-captured-tape-wife-vanishes-part-37070507","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.