Transcript for In COVID-19 crisis, US supply chain workers are working hard to feed the country

100%. Of the workforce. Must stay we direct state wide border. For people to stay at home it's an invisible enemy so we say stay at home and save lives. All gatherings are canceled until further notice. Dan bow door and. Among so many fears and worries right now a question in the back of everyone's mind. Will there be enough food. The new front lines in this battle are emerging and include those whose job it is to make sure we have that food. I'm in new Yorker. And I'd been in New York through a lot of tragedies I never thought we would be it a point where our delivery. Votes short frankly anybody with an organization was considered at zero and a Frontline responder. Fresh direct is one of the oldest online grocery delivery service is in the nation. It serves customers in five states throughout the northeast corridor and is headquartered in New York the epicenter of the virus when the company began more than twenty years ago it pioneered a new business model for delivering fresh food to people's homes. Now admits to cope in nineteen outbreak the need for its services is overwhelming. There is enormous demands everybody woke up and realize they wanted to get food and there's been a giant search and we have to. Manage through. CEO David Mack and earning brains unique qualifications to deal with this challenge before joining the company he was a Michelin star chef. And before he was CE ill his primary job that the company was sourcing food from producers all over the world. Even while running this major company he's calling suppliers around the world. But next Cody keep up with delivery diminished. The reality is it's very very challenging to get a delivery side at all. The demand is enormous it's multiples of what we're capable of doing and it's going to remain that way for a while. Wolves gal up does as we can. I mean I think the biggest sacrifice of the drivers and everybody is making is that they're coming in to work there. Sort of out in the battlefield this is a bit of a war that waging right. So we're keeping in my estimation hundreds of thousands of people off the street. And out of supermarkets I for one citizens. The good news is we have enough food to feed every American. Farming in many ways is an occupation that. Authority operating at a social distance so. I think we'll probably be in good shape for farmers to be a look at their crop in the ground this summer agriculture is a seasonal. Business and we dairy produce most of the grains the corn the wheat. The rice the soybeans last year or earlier this year it's in storage is ready to be eaten. While the food supply is strong there are some challenges. As restaurants close down some farmers include producers who specifically supply restaurants are figuring out how to tidbit. To shift their products to grocery stores. And experts believe if the crisis continues over the next several months and borders continue to be restricted that could impact crops that relying on migrant labor. There is a lot of migrant labor that is used in agriculture particularly in places like California. Florida Texas. In their rents restrictions. And B says and the movement of people across borders and if that continues. That's gonna put some real pressure on those particular agricultural commodities. Stores would be empty without the one point eight million truck drivers working overtime during this crisis. The president suspending an 83 year old safety rule capping the number of hours truckers and emergency relief efforts can be on the road. Americans don't need to worry about a meaningful. Disruption. Of supply chains if you ask me truck I revealed telling you. We're running every day for working every day. We're working really hard to make sure you were stories are stocks. The. Still consumers are walking distillers seeing shelves like peace. But until we agenda this supervisor in Kansas meet forms on Long Island says there's no need to panic. We filmed in new store right before there was a stay at home order issued in New York this is a family owned and operated business operations over point five years the regional chain operates nine stores on Long Island New York. Another East Coast violence hot spot every days now polity level business. So this afternoon feels like Christmas Eve and it's like ten Christmas season around. So all we're doing is putting our heads down going to the grindstone and all of our employees are working double time we have it under control we're going smooth as possible. We want everyone to be see if we don't want people crowding on top each other for getting people in we're getting people out on back to their homes back to saint. Paul eleven Tito is the produce buyer of twenty years it jet just meat farms. No we could have predicted this it's insanity the amount of stuff that was taken in every day. Has probably triple. This store is seeing a trend toward foods that can be stored for long time canned goods frozen goods. The customers are taken a lot of big problem big potatoes and onions of the big store for a long here it is time. The question still moving but it's not witness yet. Like others they are certain items they've had a tough time keeping on the shelves like toilet paper the west while six out for the sale. We're putting a lot of limits on products when customers are buying plane accident or fever and point things it shouldn't pilots. It's hard for us because we want to provide customers that may not need Forney may need one. And they come and we have no follow. What we're seeing in the growth restores self now is a temporary disruption mainly people moving food out of the grocery stores and into our own hand. And a trip to this grocery store chains packed Blair house on Long Island filled with food is a hopeful sign. I want the American people to know that the food supplies goods were little behind what I mean what I say behind his that you can't that the product on the shelf that's. We just need a little time to catch up. Fill the shelves we have the product coming in some product may be delayed the all the essential.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.