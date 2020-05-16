Transcript for Dalia Dippolito questioned by police in husband’s ‘murder’: Part 2

This is sergeant frank uh, Mam, I need to talk to you. It's very urgent when you come home. It involves your husband. There's been an incident. Can you imagine? You've got your whole life ahead of you and you're in love and you're planning everything and then you come home from a simple morning at the gym and you find out that your husband's been murdered. I don't wish this on anybody. It's just beyond, you know, words. It's so hard to be able to just fully express. Is your husband Michael? Okay, I'm sorry to tell you, ma'am, he's been killed. He's been killed, ma'am. The condo is surrounded by police cars. The street was mobbed with detectives, crime scene technicians. I can't let you in there. We have to do our job. We have to find his killer. She says, I want to see my husband, and the police say, no, you can't. If you want to help your husband, you need to go to the station with these guys and tell us everything about who he knows, who he's connected to. They put her in the police car, and now she's being whisked away to the police station. So they take her to the interrogation room. She's sitting in there. I'll explain to you what we're going to do, okay? They turn the camera on once Dalia steps into the room to watch her demeanor and to see how she was behaving. I don't want to be videotaped. Well, you're being videotaped. That's part of it. And still expressing grief and sorrow and disbelief. They wouldn't let me see him. No. You don't want to see him. The police are treating her like a grieving widow. They're doing their investigation into who would want to kill her husband. Listen, is there anybody that you know that you think would want to kill your husband? My husband's on probation. For what? He's -- for stock fraud. Stock fraud? And in fact, she tries to steer the investigation to the victims that Mike had previously scammed money from. Has he spent any time in prison? How much? Um, two years in prison and five years on probation. Going on six years. Oh, my god. And what was that for? It was for taking money. Like, he explained it, like "Boiler room" kind of, where they would take money from people. She tells them that he had been in prison before for fraud, that he was on probation, and that he still owed restitution, almost $200,000 to several victims. He's been trying to get off probation. And it's just been nothing but problems the whole time that he's been trying to get off. People weren't happy that he was getting off probation, because it's a lot of money he's got to pay back. She tells them that Mike was just about to get off on probation early, and the people that he has scammed money from were very angry and upset about this. Well, when you say people, who are you talking about? People that were involved before? A little bit of everything. He's constantly running into a lot of guys that he was on probation with. It's a lot of money. It was $191,000 he has to pay back. He's got all these sketchy characters from his past. Yeah, yeah, yeah, they're the ones. I guess somehow when he went away, some guys didn't go away. They -- You mean went away, he went to prison? Right. Okay. They left the country. And so somehow he was dealing with some of these guys because they thought he owed them and -- I don't know. She gave very vague details about, you know, maybe people that could have been angry with him. She didn't provide law enforcement with much information at all. I'm asking, if you know any names, then we can run these guys down and see what they know. I don't know if the one guy that I'm telling you about, Pasquale, if he also went away or if he didn't. She starts to kind of give names and tell them that there are possibilities of people that maybe had wanted to see Mike dead. Is it pasqualie or Pasqual? Pasqual. Then Dalia starts spilling some of Mike's other secrets, like his substance abuse issues. He's a recovering alcoholic. Dalia tells detectives that her husband, Mike, struggled with demons -- alcohol and drugs. And so with him, it's very important to be on a schedule, know what I mean? Have a system and be very organized with everything. Get up every day, go to the gym, go to Starbucks. He would go to aa meetings. He felt it was so important to keep regimented. He did that to make sure that he stayed sober. And in fact, he would have otherwise been at the gym with Dalia, except he was recovering from liposuction surgery. We were supposed to go to the gym. Oh, both of you were supposed to go? Mm-hmm. He had two love handles removed from here. And so he was laid up. He couldn't exercise. He couldn't go to the gym. We haven't gone since the surgery, but every morning Friday, we're both at the gym. You're lucky. What? You're lucky you went to the gym. I don't know if you know, he was shot. He was shot twice. And I want you to know all of this. Do you know this? Not exactly. I mean, they told me he was shot. He was found in the bedroom. He was shot twice in the head. She brought up every negative detail of his life in those moments after she learned that he had been killed. Well, you know, he's very -- he used to be a drug addict, and -- What was his drug of choice? Crack. Crack? I'm going to be back. What I want to do is call. Right now I'm going to go out and get in touch with the officers at the scene. And I want to see if the house was burglarized. Hang on one second. Thank you. So, when the police exit and Dalia was still being videotaped as they leave the room, she starts crying. A few moments later, the detective comes back in and he has one more question. There's no problems between you guys, no financial problems? No -- I mean, with your family? You and him? No, there's nothing. In that police interview, Dalia paints a rather rosy picture of their relationship -- no problems, no drama. But what everyone would soon learn is there actually was trouble in paradise. Everything seems great. At least that's what Michael thought. What he didn't know is that Dalia Dippolito had another man in her life.

