Transcript for How Dalia Dippolito is 'relying on her faith' while serving jail sentence

So for everybody out there across the world who seized Alley some monster. Get to know her Dahlia. In jail. Heads up a Bible study group. And she's very well respected in in jail for her faith but for everybody out there that wants to use. To lynch delegate lead sang she's a monster. Again get to know. Her soul. She she has a face. And she is relying on her face. To get through being in jail not being able to be around her son. It's a five hour drive. For her family to go see her now in prison. And they get their at least once or twice a month and her little boy is there and Alia. Is playing. With her little boy. And put in prison.

