Transcript for Dalia Dippolito's attorney reveals she's given birth ahead of 2nd trial: Part 10

Walking on the sidewalk right now, this doesn't happen very often. No, this doesn't happen at all. This is the first time I've had a walk in a long time. Yeah, your every move is monitored. I took a rare walk with Dalia Dippolito outside her lawyer's office while she was on house arrest awaiting her second trial. She was living at her mother's house, tethered to an ankle bracelet. This is what it looks like and it doesn't come off at all. You've been living under house arrest for the better part of five years, nearly six years. What's been the hardest part? Not knowing when it's over. Not being able to leave. Watching everybody around you being able to come and go as they want. And I can't -- I can't do that. After Dalia's first trial, she was convicted. Prosecutor Liz parker wrote a book about it called, "Poison candy." This is what she wrote about you. She was poison candy. Sweet, delicious, mouthwatering on the outside, but deadly within, and designed to cripple the innocent. What's it like hearing those words? Hurtful. It -- when I found out that book was out, I was suicidal. Do you think people will change their minds about you when they hear from you in your second trial? I'd like to believe so. It's at a pretrial hearing, part of an attempt by her lawyers to get the case dismissed, where Dalia finally has her chance to tell her side of the story under oath. Raise your right hand. Do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth? You will take the witness stand on my right. It's not unusual at all for a defendant to take the stand in a pretrial hearing, as long as it's not in front of a jury. Good afternoon, Ms. Dippolito. Good afternoon. She actually takes the stand, and she gets up and describes the -- I was acting, she says. I was acting. We worked together on an acting project. We were all going to work on an actors presentation to put up on social media. That did not go well for Dalia. Under cross-examination, the prosecutor, he just tore her story apart. Okay, first of all, where's the script? Where are the notes? Wouldn't you have production notes? Where was your script this day? What do you mean, where was it? Where was it? It wasn't there. We looked at the script, but we didn't take it with us. The prosecution punches holes in this reality-tv defense. One of the questions was, if this is all about reality TV, how come you can't clearly S your face, you know, with the cameras in the back of the car? How come you can't see any of it? I wasn't the one taping it. I don't know. She had so many holes in her story. It made no sense. Her true self shined through. She was so not convincing at that pretrial hearing under oath that the court ruled against her. She loses the hearing, and so the motion to dismiss the case fails. Nine months later, it's Dalia's second trial. High profile trial getting under way today in palm beach. Dippolito getting a chance at freedom after her first conviction was overturned. Trial two was handled quite a bit differently by the prosecution. They were gonna stick to those videos, and that was it. They didn't even call Michael Dippolito to testify. Because the rest of the evidence was so powerful, my prosecutors felt that they would just go with the slimmed down version of the case. The words on those videos prove the crime charged. In the second trial, Dalia's lawyers abandon this reality TV defense. The defense focused on the misconduct, they said, of the Boynton beach police department. They were trying to flip the script and put all the blame on the police. So far, no mention of that reality show acting defense that she had talked about previously. Gone is this reality TV nonsense. Now they're leveling their charges against the Boynton beach police department, because Boynton beach had brought "Cops" in. That opening theme song "Bad boys" is so synonymous with the show, a show that is supposed to put a spotlight on the good work police do every day. Bad boys, bad boy, what you gonna do what you gonna do when they come for you? At the beginning the Boynton bepolice department really wanted to highlight their professionalism by participating with the "Cops" television show. But at the trial, the defense really hammered them and went after them, effectively putting them on trial. This is a fake crime scene, right? Yes. It's all pretend, right. It's all made up, right? Yes. And you think that's a good use of taxpayer money? My opinion doesn't matter. The presence of the "Cops" TV show created a frenzy within the Boynton beach police department to manufacture good television. They tossed Dalia Dippolito under the bus. They made this way more than it ever was, and they could care less about her constitutional rights. The Boynton beach police say there was no wrongdoing. And they were just trying to gather evidence. "Cops" filming with the Boynton beach police department had nothing to do with this investigation. It was just a coincidence as far as timing was concerned. Then the defense pulls out its ace card, and it's a showstopper. Claypool gets up. He's making this dramatic, dramatic closing argument, and he just throws off like it's nothing -- give her that freedom back to go home to her family and her infant son. By the way, if you send her to prison you're going to be separating her from her infant son. We all sort of were like -- the reporters in the back row. We're all sort of, like, did I just hear that she has a child. The latest bombshell was dropped last night during closing arguments. Turns out it was the appliance repairman. Heame to her house. They fell in love. She got pregnant and she had a baby, all on house arrest. And right now we're on verdict watch in the Dalia Dippolito retrial. I think there was a general expectation that she would be convicted. A bombshell announcement in the murder-for-hire case against Dalia Dippolito. We, the jury, feel we cannot reach a unanimous decision. The jury telling the judge late today they are deadlocked. I must declare a mistrial at this time. There were three votes for guilty and three votes for not guilty. Courtroom shocker. Dalia Dippolito walking out a free woman after a judge declared a mistrial in her murder for hire retrial. I could count on one finger the number of people in this country who thought we had a chance in this case. Whenever you don't get a conviction, you're disappointed. But I knew that we had a great team, and we would do it again and perhaps do it a little differently. Immediately after trial number two, the state attorney, Dave aronberg, said, "We are taking her to trial again." There was not a second when we thought that we would let her go free. Not a second. Prosecutors vowing to try her a third time. So, now, we're going on to Dalia, chapter three. This is the third time Dippolito has been on trial for this murder R

