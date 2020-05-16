Transcript for Dalia and Mike Dippolito fall in love, get married after whirlwind romance: Part 1

Tonight on an all-new "20/20." The saga of Mike and Dalia Dippolito was so outrageous, so unbelievable. Their relationship was like a powder keg. Those people have such sexual attraction. The reality show "Cops" is there to capture every second. I'm sorry to tell you, ma'am, he's been killed. Can you imagine, you come home from a simple morning at the gym and you find out your husband has been murdered? I can't let you go in there, ma'am. Is there anybody that you know that you think would want to kill your husband? Did you ever love Mike Dippolito? Yes. I married him because I loved him. Did you want your husband dead? No, absolutely not. I'm in therapy now just trying to cope with everything that's happened because it's hard. How do you explain, then, what we saw and what we heard on those video tapes? That's when Dalia Dippolito says the phrase that goes around the world. I'm positive, like 5,000% sure. With evidence like that, what seems like evidence, how did she end up going to trial not once, not twice -- Dalia Dippolito walking out a free woman. And three times? It is reality TV on steroids. It's a cloudy morning in sleepy Boynton beach, Florida. It's just before 6:00 A.M. It's already a humid 80 degrees, and most people are still fast asleep. But not 26-year-old newlywed Dalia Dippolito. On August 5, 2009, Dalia and Mike Dippolito had just passed their six-month wedding anniversary. He's in bed in the morning, and Dalia gets up and goes to the gym at 6:00 A.M. The L.A. Fitness in Boynton beach. He's groggy. It's early morning. You know, he's still in bed. She tells Mike on the way out, I'm going to the gym. Maybe I'll bring you Starbucks on the way home. In the middle of her workout, Dalia receives a phone call from the Boynton beach police. Sorry I missed your call. Please leave your message and I will return your call as soon as I can. This is sergeant frank ranzi, Boynton beach police department detective division. I need you to call me as soon as you can, ma'am. A few seconds after missing the call, she calls the number and it's the Boynton beach police asking her to come home. Okay? Can you come right back to your residence, please? Yeah, I'll meet you right now. Is everything okay? Ma'am, I'll tell you everything you need to know when you get here. There were cameras everywhere, including from the hit TV show, "Cops." She goes rushing up, looking very confused. You see her in her black leggings, her tight, spaghetti-strap tank top. Listen, we had a report of a disturbance at your house, and there were shots fired. Once she arrived, that's when she was told that her husband was killed. Is your husband Michael? Okay, I'm sorry to tell you, ma'am. He's been killed. And that's when she falls into his arms, wailing. She is screaming. She's saying, no, no, no, no, no. Try to calm down. No. No! From the perspective of neighbors, they see this nice young couple, and next thing they know, something horrible has happened there. And they're all wondering, who would wanna kill Mike Dippolito? Is it random? Is it somebody that could have come into my house? My name is Jillian jalali, and I have a podcast called, court junkie. This case has it all as far as true crime is concerned. Mike and Dalia seemed to be a perfect match. It was truly a fairy tale. Dalia's father was Egyptian and her mother was Peruvian. She was born Dalia Mohammed. Dalia comes from a religious family. Very close-knit family. And when she was 13 years old, her family moved to Boynton beach, Florida, where she essentially grew up. Boynton beach is located in palm beach county. Well, that's a pretty glitzy county in Florida. When people think of palm beach county, they often think of mar-a-lago, where president trump lives. He has that resort there. Boynton beach, 15 miles away, is a typical American suburb. It's sort of a middle class, more of a blue-collar community. Dalia lived in a gated community. She lived there with her mother. Some describe her as beautiful. She's certainly attractive, especially when she's got her hair and makeup done. I first met Dalia Dippolito back in 2015. Has your story been told yet? Truthfully? No, it hasn't. How would you describe your personality? Really bubbly. Very friendly. Really social. What types of values were you raised with? What was important in your family? We were constantly doing family activities, family vacations, and a lot of family dinners. Big Sunday dinners. What were your hopes for her? To grow up, be married, be happy and have kids. Dalia grows up and she becomes, supposedly, a real estate agent. But the problem is that actually takes a lot of really hard work, and she's much more into the quick buck. I think she was a woman who early on decided there were certain things in life she wanted and she was going to use her sexuality to get them. Money. She wants money. Some people might call Dalia a gold digger, and if she could see maybe a fast buck in someone, she was going to go for it. Enter Mike Dippolito. He says when he meets Dalia, she was working as a paid escort. He met her on a website called eros.com. He was ordering an escort to keep him company over the weekend. He ordered her like a pizza. Mike Dippolito is an interesting guy. Just like Dalia, he wants a lavish lifestyle. He yearns for the finer things in life. Michael Dippolito was a muscular guy. He worked out. And he liked the high life, too. What was your initial impression of Mike Dippolito? Charming. What drew you to him? His personality. He was really engaging. I felt a really strong connection. So, Mike Dippolito is a very likable guy. He's not afraid to be vulnerable. And he just seemed sort of like a guy you'd see at the gym. Maybe not too bright, but working hard and trying to have a fun life. Mike describes his first meeting with Dalia. That she was sweet, almost naive. Give me some insight into what it was like when you first met. We got into outdoor activities and stuff. We got bikes, and we started biking together. What do you think Michael saw in you? My personality, who I was. My sense of humor. We talked about all kinds of things. We watch the news together. We were big movie people. We both like Starbucks, big coffee drinkers. Mike had a very difficult upbringing, and I think he really yearned to feel loved and to feel safe and taken care of. He had this void that needed to be filled. And she made him feel like he had never felt before. But the problem that Mike had was that he was married at the time. They start an affair. A hot and heavy and steamy affair. He said the sex was unbelievable. Did you have any scruples about getting involved with a man who was still married? No. I was told that he was going through the divorce proceedings. He had actually sent me papers showing that he was going through the divorce process. Not only did Mike Dippolito have a wife, he also had a checkered past. Long before he met Dalia, he'd gone to prison for running a boiler room stock operation. He was conning old people over the phone. They would call people up, and they would sell them these penny stocks. Convince them that these were going to become stocks that were going to be worth a lot of money, but in actuality, were just scams. Basically like the movie "The boiler room." Listen, I'm presenting you with an investment opportunity that I think you'll find very Where he's cold calling people and trying to get them to invest in foreign currency. He was ripping people off. Along the way, he was definitely making enemies. Mike pled guilty to organized scheme to defraud, unlicensed telemarketing, and grand theft. And he served a total of two years in Florida state prison, followed by 28 years probation. They're in love. They are determined to leave their pasts behind. So the ex-con and his former escort are in this whirlwind romance, and six months later, they are married. The way that it happened it was impulsive and it felt right. You went down to the county courthouse? The courthouse, the same day, applied for a license. It took a couple of days for it to legally be official and everything. This was a shock to Dalia's mother, Randa Mohammed. And she showed me her ring. I was like, wow, you got engaged? She says, no, we got married. And you thought what? I wasn't happy at all, but it was done. If you look at the pictures of them, she has this beautiful smile. He's grinning. They're embracing each other. It looks like true love. From an outsider looking in, they're the happiest couple. And that brings us back to that hot August morning in 2009. Mike Dippolito is dead. He has apparently been murdered in his house. And the big question is, why? Who would want to do this? Police can't help but wonder if this grieving widow is actually keeping a deadly secret. Are you sure that you don't know anybody who would want to

