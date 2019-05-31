Daniel Wozniak admits to killing Julie Kibuishi and Sam Herr: Part 8

More
He told police he was 'crazy' and admitted to killing Herr for money, then dismembering his body. He also admitted to killing Kibuishi to throw police off his trail.
9:14 | 05/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Daniel Wozniak admits to killing Julie Kibuishi and Sam Herr: Part 8

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:14","description":"He told police he was 'crazy' and admitted to killing Herr for money, then dismembering his body. He also admitted to killing Kibuishi to throw police off his trail.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"63412503","title":"Daniel Wozniak admits to killing Julie Kibuishi and Sam Herr: Part 8","url":"/2020/video/daniel-wozniak-admits-killing-julie-kibuishi-sam-herr-63412503"}