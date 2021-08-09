Transcript for Daughter of NYPD officer killed on 9/11 follows in father's footsteps

What does it do you want everybody stopping twenty this way there and take with them about your dad's. Here is gaining strength as nice. Julian Suarez was a nine year old girl her daddy's funeral. Her father officer Ramon Suarez ran to the crumbling towers. And these are pictures of him at that moment saving a pregnant woman. It going back to simple woman stuck on the stairs unable to move or breathe. And then back into the building a third time. He did not come out. From there I took. My pain in my sorrow. And I follow his footsteps. I joined the police we'll learn if today Julian Suarez is a police officer to. I may strike on his bags. They've got his. And they should do everything to me camera. I just wanted to keep nothing.

