Daughter shares message left by mom killed in alleged murder-for-hire plot

"It reminds me that my mom is with me all the time," Kim Pack said of her mother and radio host April Kauffman.
1:01 | 06/22/18

I miss her so its home. I miss her calling me nonstop. All the time I miss her a lack. I miss her smile and miss her infinite ways. I miss. Our trips in and make up counter together. My mom collected diesel motors little or most things and inside she would write notes. And I didn't know an act. And this was the first item that I touched from the auction and inside. This note attest to Kimberly from Tom. Whenever you look at this you know you're always loved you're so special asked questions from the press like. No ideas and that was there. No and I feel like this was meant they FL like this meant how best I keep this by my bed. It reminds you know my mommy is with me on the.

"It reminds me that my mom is with me all the time," Kim Pack said of her mother and radio host April Kauffman.
