I think people are interested in why. People constantly ask me why? Ted Bundy's now on death row. And you have a whole range of people who still want to talk to him. We don't understand what makes a person like that click. What drove him to do what he did? We want to try to figure that out. Ted Bundy primarily talked to Bob Keppel, a homicide detective from Seattle and bill Hagmaier, a FBI profiler. We were interviewing serial killers, serial rapists. We were looking for understanding. How you or someone like you -- got away with what you did. And he said, "Do you think I'm going to say I did anything to you?" And I said, "No, I don't think so at all. I'm just gonna ask you your perceptions on different cases." He then launches into conversations about quote unquote helping him with other serial killers. The guy who's killing these women, it's like a hobby to him. Well, maybe more than that, an obsession. And in telling things about what the killer might have done, he's actually telling on himself. It became clear to me that went back to a lot of his crime scenes. He's returning to see the bodies. I imagine whatever drives him to do that, whether it's curiosity or desire to make sure he didn't leave any evidence there, or just some kind of thrill. He said that place will always be sacred to them, particularly if they killed there. While Ted Bundy is on death row he's even figured out a way to manipulate the system and possibly father a child. He married Carole Boone. We think the guards allowed them to have an element of privacy to where he could have sexual intercourse with her. There were pictures at the time of Ted Bundy with Carole and a child. And it's clear the photograph was taken on death row. On January 24th at 7:00 A.M., the death warrant will be in effect. Just a few days before his execution, he decides he's going to start confessing. He felt, if he finally starts doling out information, perhaps the state will keep him alive indefinitely. He became very desperate. And he wanted to offer the authorities something called bones for time. I mean, I'm the only one in possession of this information. That's just the way it is. To do a proper job for everybody, I'm going to need some time. So bill hagmeir was quite successful in getting Bundy to actually confess. You've been involved in how many homicides? Well, we went over this a little bit earlier, and we came up with 30. Would you just try to summarize what states they were in and what periods of time? California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, and Florida between 1973 and 1978. Experts think the number is much higher. It could've been well over 100. But we'll never know that. He said, "Most of these girls were good young christian/jewish girls." He said, "Whose parents bought them up to love and help other people." And he said, "I exploited that." And he said, "It is possession, because I can just look in their eyes. And their last breath comes out. And that breath is mine. And they're a part of me forever." He's talked about, you know, having sex with them while they were unconscious or having sex with them, which is called necrophilia, after they've died. In a couple of the cases, and I'm not sure how many, but you opted to sever the heads from the victims. How many were there? Do you recall of the 30? Oh, that's perhaps half a dozen. He wrote down 12, you know, on a piece of paper. While he was saying a half a dozen, he wrote 12. Now all of a sudden he wants to tell the truth. For him to be negotiating for his life over the bodies of victims is despicable. You've been after this for 15 years. A couple of months is not going to make any difference. You don't negotiate with a murderer. You don't negotiate with a killer. One of the things that had been traditional is that death-row inmates had been allowed a last interview of their choosing. Bundy had chosen Dr. James dobson. I don't want to die. I'm not gonna kid you. You not. Dr. James dobson was a crusader against pornography. Well-meaning, decent people will condemn behavior of a Ted Bundy, while they're walking past a magazine rack full of the very kinds of things that send young kids down the road to be Ted bundys. That damn James dobson interview was Ted Bundy's last gasp attempt at avoid the death penalty by becoming an anti-pornography spokesperson. Ted Bundy is to die at this point at 7:00 A.M. Tomorrow morning. ??? Bye bye Ted Bundy goodbye ??? It was a really festive atmosphere. There are even Ted Bundy t-shirts for sale. People were cheering they were singing. ??? We are all ecstatic Ted Bundy is dead ??? Right now, Bundy's meeting with a minister in one of those death row cells behind me. In a few minutes his head will be shaved as he's prepared for execution. When he came in the room, he was scared to death. He was just as white as a sheet. He had been shaven. He didn't look like the boy next door. His head was completely bald. I literally saw him --

