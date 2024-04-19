Defense presents evidence that would become turning point in Mary Winkler’s trial

During the 2007 trial, Winkler discussed a platform shoe and wig her defense team presented in court, testifying that her husband wanted her to wear the items during sex.

April 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live